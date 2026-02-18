Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $375.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $381.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.52 and a 200 day moving average of $268.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

