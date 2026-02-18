Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.1250.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

RHI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.88. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.47%.Robert Half’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 177.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 46,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 9.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

