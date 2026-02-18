Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Onto Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $126.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $229.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

