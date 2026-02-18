Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,751,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.67% of VICI Properties worth $5,111,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

