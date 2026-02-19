JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,085,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $357,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Masco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 107.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $78.00 price target on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $79.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

