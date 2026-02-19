PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713.30. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

