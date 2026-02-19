Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $2,842,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hubbell by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,333,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 35,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE HUBB opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $533.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average of $449.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,088 shares of company stock valued at $16,045,173. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.