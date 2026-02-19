Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $199.20

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $220.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.05.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.