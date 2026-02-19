Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Declines By 13.4%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,960 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 14,964 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRHY opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $52.64.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

