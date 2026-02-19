JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,411,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF worth $533,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Abacus FCF Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.
