JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,411,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF worth $533,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Abacus FCF Leaders ETF alerts:

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Abacus FCF Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.