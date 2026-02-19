Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63 and traded as high as GBX 1.90. Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.84, with a volume of 5,511,841 shares traded.

Ariana Resources Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.63.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

