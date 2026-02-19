Aberdeen Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 25.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 357,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 71,356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10,152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,200,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,846,000 after buying an additional 2,178,647 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Sanofi by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 556,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.6%

SNY opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Featured Articles

