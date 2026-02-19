MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.22 and traded as high as C$42.75. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 99,724 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTY. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Trading Down 2.2%

About MTY Food Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.22.

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.