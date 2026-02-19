Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.20 and traded as high as GBX 110. Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Newmark Security Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX (0.77) EPS for the quarter. Newmark Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments. Grosvenor Technology provides hardware and software to secure data while maintaining privacy, ensuring compliance and reducing time and cost for its clients.

Generating long-term, recurring revenue streams is part of an overarching strategy that is dedicated to building a business that has stability and sustainability at its core.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.