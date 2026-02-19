Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.26 and traded as high as GBX 1,058. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040, with a volume of 182,391 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,383 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,225 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,300.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.26.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 EPS for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 120.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

