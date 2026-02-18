Contrasting Nanovibronix (FEED) and The Competition

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nanovibronix to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nanovibronix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 77 77 156 6 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 47.41%. Given Nanovibronix’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.06 Nanovibronix Competitors $59.58 million -$32.15 million 4.23

Nanovibronix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanovibronix peers beat Nanovibronix on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

