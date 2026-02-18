Dahring Cusmano LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Dahring Cusmano LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $246.35. The company has a market capitalization of $585.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

