CenterBook Partners LP Buys 140,702 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5,211.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,702 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

