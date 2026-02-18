Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,589 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,055,237,000 after buying an additional 800,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $1,358,698,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

