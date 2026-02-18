CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,934,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth $540,000. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 0.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Management change and bullish retail take — Motley Fool highlights Henrique Braun’s promotion to CEO (effective March 31), arguing new leadership could reinvigorate growth and listing long?term dividend support as a reason to buy. 6 Reasons to Buy Coca?Cola Stock

Management change and bullish retail take — Motley Fool highlights Henrique Braun’s promotion to CEO (effective March 31), arguing new leadership could reinvigorate growth and listing long?term dividend support as a reason to buy. Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative draws investor interest — coverage noting Warren Buffett/Berkshire’s large Coca?Cola stake and the sizable dividend payment (and long dividend growth streak) supports income investors’ confidence. This favorable narrative likely helped sentiment today. Warren Buffett Collected $816 Million in Dividends

Dividend narrative draws investor interest — coverage noting Warren Buffett/Berkshire’s large Coca?Cola stake and the sizable dividend payment (and long dividend growth streak) supports income investors’ confidence. This favorable narrative likely helped sentiment today. Neutral Sentiment: CAGNY presentation materials released — Seeking Alpha posted the prepared remarks and slideshow from Coca?Cola’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York presentation. Investors will parse these for updated strategy, margin and growth details; materials themselves are informational until new guidance or targets are announced. CAGNY Prepared Remarks CAGNY Slideshow

CAGNY presentation materials released — Seeking Alpha posted the prepared remarks and slideshow from Coca?Cola’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York presentation. Investors will parse these for updated strategy, margin and growth details; materials themselves are informational until new guidance or targets are announced. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/program partnership (minor): CineVantage joins Coca?Cola Refreshing Films as a technical partner on sound/music mentorship. Small PR item unlikely to move the stock materially but positive for brand/marketing initiatives. CineVantage Partnership

Brand/program partnership (minor): CineVantage joins Coca?Cola Refreshing Films as a technical partner on sound/music mentorship. Small PR item unlikely to move the stock materially but positive for brand/marketing initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Q4 metrics remain mixed — analysts note an EPS beat but slower revenue growth and uneven regional volume trends across beverage categories, which could weigh on near?term momentum and investor expectations for top?line acceleration. Q4 Metrics: Growth or Slowing Momentum?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

