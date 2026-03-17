Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,741 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.57% of Elbit Systems worth $128,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $874.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $354.68 and a 52-week high of $960.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESLT

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.