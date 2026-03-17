MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $236.45 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,251 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 7.25% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $236,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 594,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,947,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,981,000.

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Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

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