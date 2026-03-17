Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,077 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $288,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1%

UNP stock opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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