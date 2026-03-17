MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 444,956 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 444,956 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $140,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,901,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,225,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $535,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 318,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,382,567.95. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $16,106,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 796,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,120,965.61. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 550,763 shares of company stock worth $48,771,342 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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