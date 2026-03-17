MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,237 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.38% of ONEOK worth $173,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.0%

OKE opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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