Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP Position Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $149,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,339.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.27. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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