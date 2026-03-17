MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 37,438 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,201 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $192,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic NVIDIA partnership — Adobe announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate next?generation Firefly models and agentic creative/marketing workflows, which strengthens Adobe’s AI roadmap and cloud/compute partnerships. Adobe and NVIDIA Partnership

Strategic NVIDIA partnership — Adobe announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate next?generation Firefly models and agentic creative/marketing workflows, which strengthens Adobe’s AI roadmap and cloud/compute partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call?option activity and reported insider/strategist buying — Elevated call volumes (large purchases) and publicized purchases by strategist Jim Lebenthal signal some investors are positioning for upside. (No direct article link for options; strategist buy: linked.) Jim Lebenthal Bought ADBE

Unusually high call?option activity and reported insider/strategist buying — Elevated call volumes (large purchases) and publicized purchases by strategist Jim Lebenthal signal some investors are positioning for upside. (No direct article link for options; strategist buy: linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results beat but market reaction mixed — Adobe beat EPS/revenue estimates and set FY?2026 guidance (23.30–23.50 EPS) but the stock fell after the CEO exit news; fundamentals remain solid yet sentiment is fragile. (See earnings coverage in prior filings and summaries.)

Q1 results beat but market reaction mixed — Adobe beat EPS/revenue estimates and set FY?2026 guidance (23.30–23.50 EPS) but the stock fell after the CEO exit news; fundamentals remain solid yet sentiment is fragile. (See earnings coverage in prior filings and summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Leadership transition creates uncertainty — Longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen’s planned exit has spooked investors and was cited as a primary reason for recent share weakness; leadership change raises execution risk during an important AI pivot. CEO Transition Coverage

Leadership transition creates uncertainty — Longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen’s planned exit has spooked investors and was cited as a primary reason for recent share weakness; leadership change raises execution risk during an important AI pivot. Negative Sentiment: $150M DOJ settlement — Adobe agreed to pay $150M over alleged subscription cancellation disclosure issues, a near?term legal/headline overhang and modest cash/legal expense. DOJ Settlement

$150M DOJ settlement — Adobe agreed to pay $150M over alleged subscription cancellation disclosure issues, a near?term legal/headline overhang and modest cash/legal expense. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and widespread price?target cuts — Multiple brokers trimmed targets and ratings (Barclays, Piper Sandler, BMO, Citi and others), increasing selling pressure and reducing near?term upside expectations. Analyst Coverage & Target Cuts

Analyst downgrades and widespread price?target cuts — Multiple brokers trimmed targets and ratings (Barclays, Piper Sandler, BMO, Citi and others), increasing selling pressure and reducing near?term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sector/headline pressure on software names — Broader skepticism around which software businesses benefit from AI (seat?based pricing risk) has singled out Adobe as vulnerable vs. usage?based peers. Sector Commentary

Sector/headline pressure on software names — Broader skepticism around which software businesses benefit from AI (seat?based pricing risk) has singled out Adobe as vulnerable vs. usage?based peers. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears non?informative this session — reported short interest entries were inconsistent/zero and aren’t providing clear directional signals today.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 1.0%

Adobe stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.29 and a 200 day moving average of $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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