Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,779 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,064,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,789,000 after buying an additional 610,089 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in Roper Technologies by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,907,000 after buying an additional 507,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,009,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,063,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,469,000 after acquiring an additional 388,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $352.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $594.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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