Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of GDS worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 1,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GDS Stock Up 0.7%

GDS stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.39. GDS Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on GDS in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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