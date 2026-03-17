Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Stake Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393,683 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy accounts for about 0.6% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 5.51% of Uranium Energy worth $354,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 34.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $105,058,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 100,560 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 404,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 195.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 1,061,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

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Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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