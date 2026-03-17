Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

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