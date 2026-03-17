MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $459.45 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Howmet Aerospace worth $459,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE HWM opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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