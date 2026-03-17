Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

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