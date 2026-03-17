Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

VanEck CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2002 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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