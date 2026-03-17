Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,546 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHD opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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