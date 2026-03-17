Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,774 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $318.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $355.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

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