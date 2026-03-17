Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,310 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 944,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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