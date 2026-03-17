Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $53,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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