899,255 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 899,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,150,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5,595.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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