UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.62 and a 200-day moving average of $324.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

