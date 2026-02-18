Mary Mack Purchases 1,802 Shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Mack purchased 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £8,667.62.

Barclays Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 471.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.41. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 223.75 and a twelve month high of GBX 506.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Barclays News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Active buyback execution — Barclays has repurchased and cancelled multiple tranches (several million shares) as part of a broader plan to return over £15bn through 2026–28; cancellations reduce share count and are EPS?accretive. Buyback Cancellation

Active buyback execution — Barclays has repurchased and cancelled multiple tranches (several million shares) as part of a broader plan to return over £15bn through 2026–28; cancellations reduce share count and are EPS?accretive. Positive Sentiment: Management tone and outlook supportive — Barclays’ Q4 earnings call struck an upbeat tone, signalling confidence in revenue and ROTE trajectory that underpins the bank’s capital return plans. Earnings Call Summary

Management tone and outlook supportive — Barclays’ Q4 earnings call struck an upbeat tone, signalling confidence in revenue and ROTE trajectory that underpins the bank’s capital return plans. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Bank of America reiterated a Buy and raised its price target (to 570p), giving institutional validation to Barclays’ capital?return strategy and growth outlook. Analyst Note

Analyst support — Bank of America reiterated a Buy and raised its price target (to 570p), giving institutional validation to Barclays’ capital?return strategy and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mary Mack (and other insiders in small-to-mid lots) purchased shares recently, which investors often read as management signalling confidence in current valuations. Insider Purchase Filing

Insider buying — Director Mary Mack (and other insiders in small-to-mid lots) purchased shares recently, which investors often read as management signalling confidence in current valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic hires and business development — Barclays appointed a UBS executive as COO for its Asia private banking arm, a steadying move for regional wealth growth but with limited near?term market impact. Hire Announcement

Strategic hires and business development — Barclays appointed a UBS executive as COO for its Asia private banking arm, a steadying move for regional wealth growth but with limited near?term market impact. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/context — Barclays trades between its 50? and 200?day moving averages with a mid?teens ROTE target cited by management; these are context for investors weighing buybacks vs. earnings momentum. Market Data

Valuation/context — Barclays trades between its 50? and 200?day moving averages with a mid?teens ROTE target cited by management; these are context for investors weighing buybacks vs. earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and systemic?risk scrutiny — Global regulators have flagged rising use of credit risk transfers, and Barclays is named among the largest users; this raises oversight and compliance risk that could lead to constraints or capital/reporting costs. Regulatory Article

Regulatory and systemic?risk scrutiny — Global regulators have flagged rising use of credit risk transfers, and Barclays is named among the largest users; this raises oversight and compliance risk that could lead to constraints or capital/reporting costs. Negative Sentiment: Background reputational/legal risk — Ongoing legacy issues and occasional media coverage related to past leadership remain a watchlist item that could pressure sentiment if new developments surface. Reputational Risk Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 499.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BARC

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.