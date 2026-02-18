Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRI. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.