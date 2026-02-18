Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lantheus Q1 Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 79,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.