Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 939,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 899,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.

