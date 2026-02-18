BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.36. 9,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

Insider Transactions at BluMetric Environmental

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Macfabe acquired 143,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$194,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 504,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$681,336.90. This represents a 39.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management. It also provides environmental site assessment and remediation services, environmental engineering solutions, occupational hygiene and safety, geomatics, and fabrication and operation support services.

