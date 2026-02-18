Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.63. 782,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 871,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Galway Metals Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada. Galway Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

