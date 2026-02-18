Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Itex Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Itex Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

About Itex

ITEX Corporation operates a barter-based exchange platform that enables businesses to trade goods and services using an alternative currency called ITEX Trade Dollars. By matching buyers and sellers through its proprietary network, the company helps members conserve cash, improve cash flow and clear excess inventory without traditional financial outlays.

The company’s core offering revolves around its ITEX Trade Marketplace, where participating businesses can post trade opportunities and fulfill needs across a wide range of categories, including office supplies, marketing services, professional consulting and maintenance.

