Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 76.8% – Still a Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares rose 76.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 7,566,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 945,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Positive Sentiment: Reinstatement of the installation license clears a regulatory hurdle and allows on-site installation/construction activities to proceed, materially de?risking the project timeline and improving the odds of reaching production and cash flow — a catalyst for re?rating the stock. Belo Sun Announces Reinstatement of Installation License for the Volta Grande Gold Project

Reinstatement of the installation license clears a regulatory hurdle and allows on-site installation/construction activities to proceed, materially de?risking the project timeline and improving the odds of reaching production and cash flow — a catalyst for re?rating the stock. Neutral Sentiment: License reinstatement advances the project but execution still requires securing construction contracts, detailed CAPEX funding and operational build?out — these are milestones, not immediate production or revenue.

License reinstatement advances the project but execution still requires securing construction contracts, detailed CAPEX funding and operational build?out — these are milestones, not immediate production or revenue. Negative Sentiment: Remaining risks include potential local opposition, environmental or legal challenges in Brazil and exposure to gold price volatility; failure to secure financing or cost overruns could negate the positive regulatory development.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of C$466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

