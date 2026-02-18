Analyzing Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) & Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) and Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Housing and Daito Trust Construction”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million 2.78 $61.64 million $1.95 10.98 Daito Trust Construction $12.10 billion 0.65 $619.46 million $0.26 21.88

Analyst Recommendations

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daito Trust Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Legacy Housing and Daito Trust Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 4 0 0 2.00 Daito Trust Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Legacy Housing currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Legacy Housing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and Daito Trust Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 26.66% 9.47% 8.80% Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Daito Trust Construction on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses. Further, the company operates day service centers and childcare facilities; operates hotels in Malaysia; and bridge financing for general contractors. Additionally, it sells short-term insurance; offers credit card settlements services; rental apartment and condominium brokering services; provides real estate management and asset succession consulting services; and offers document shipping and destruction, printing, and administrative services. The company also engages in development and sale of investment-type apartment properties, and management of facility reservation portal sites. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

