Reviewing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitesco and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Azenta 1 3 4 0 2.38

Azenta has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.32%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mitesco has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Azenta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Azenta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $40,000.00 47.20 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -0.78 Azenta $593.82 million 2.22 -$55.76 million ($1.35) -21.21

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azenta. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -7,638.20% N/A -2,270.77% Azenta -10.34% 1.43% 1.19%

Summary

Azenta beats Mitesco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

